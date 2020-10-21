Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Colabor Group Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:GCL)

Colabor Group Inc (TSE:GCL) – Cormark issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Colabor Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 19th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Colabor Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$120.93 million for the quarter.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Colabor Group from C$0.35 to C$0.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

GCL stock traded down C$0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.72. 1,138,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,378. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.73. Colabor Group has a 52 week low of C$0.20 and a 52 week high of C$0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27.

Colabor Group Company Profile

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and markets food and food-related products in Canada. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

