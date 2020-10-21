Espers (ESP) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded up 22.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. Espers has a market capitalization of $945,994.99 and approximately $1.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Espers coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptohub and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Espers has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12,620.00 or 0.99484052 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00042742 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.40 or 0.00586526 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004536 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.85 or 0.00755557 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00095741 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00005166 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004210 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Espers Profile

ESP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Espers is espers.io . Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Espers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

