Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Receives $20.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.44.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPRT. Scotiabank increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

NYSE EPRT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,379. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.34. The company has a quick ratio of 10.72, a current ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 33.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.03%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

