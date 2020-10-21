Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $219.00 to $250.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Estee Lauder Companies traded as high as $230.40 and last traded at $229.98, with a volume of 4458 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $225.72.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EL. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.45.

In other news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $824,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $9,286,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,773,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,567 shares of company stock valued at $81,248,019 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 5,899.3% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,505,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,000 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $248,296,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 223.2% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,642,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,530 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 78.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,309,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,436 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,638,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,738,000 after acquiring an additional 688,659 shares during the period. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.34, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

