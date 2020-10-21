Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $219.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.76% from the stock’s previous close.

EL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. DA Davidson raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.45.

NYSE:EL opened at $225.72 on Wednesday. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $228.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.34, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,905 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total transaction of $2,855,747.45. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 9,438 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total value of $2,060,126.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,768,634.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 372,567 shares of company stock valued at $81,248,019. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

