Expedia Group, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($1.29) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Expedia Group in a report issued on Monday, October 19th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now anticipates that the online travel company will post earnings of ($1.29) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.19). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Expedia Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($9.55) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EXPE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.11.

EXPE stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,208. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $139.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.95 and a 200 day moving average of $82.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.65.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.66). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.00 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,201,409 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $345,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,743 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,469,255 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $202,972,000 after acquiring an additional 914,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Expedia Group by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,731,285 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $142,313,000 after acquiring an additional 229,435 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,011,714 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $83,163,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,792,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total transaction of $65,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,642.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

