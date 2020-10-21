F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) vs. Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Financial Review

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) and Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

F.N.B. has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regions Financial has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

72.3% of F.N.B. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of Regions Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of F.N.B. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Regions Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares F.N.B. and Regions Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F.N.B. $1.54 billion 1.57 $387.00 million $1.18 6.36 Regions Financial $6.76 billion 1.85 $1.58 billion $1.55 8.39

Regions Financial has higher revenue and earnings than F.N.B.. F.N.B. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regions Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for F.N.B. and Regions Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F.N.B. 0 0 2 0 3.00 Regions Financial 0 9 11 2 2.68

F.N.B. currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 53.13%. Regions Financial has a consensus target price of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2.56%. Given F.N.B.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe F.N.B. is more favorable than Regions Financial.

Profitability

This table compares F.N.B. and Regions Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F.N.B. 21.82% 7.19% 0.97% Regions Financial 11.32% 5.10% 0.60%

Dividends

F.N.B. pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Regions Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. F.N.B. pays out 40.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Regions Financial pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. F.N.B. has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Regions Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Regions Financial beats F.N.B. on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services. The company also provides consumer banking products and services, such as deposit products, mortgage and consumer lending services, and mobile and online banking services; and wealth management services comprising personal and corporate fiduciary services comprising administration of decedent and trust estates; securities brokerage and investment advisory services, mutual funds, and annuities; and commercial and personal insurance products, as well as mezzanine financing options for small- to medium-sized businesses. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 369 community banking offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. F.N.B. Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services. It serves corporate, middle market, and commercial real estate developers and investors. The Consumer Bank segment provides consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, branch small business and indirect loans, consumer credit cards, and other consumer loans, as well as deposits. The Wealth Management segment offers credit related products, and retirement and savings solutions; and trust and investment management, asset management, and estate planning services to individuals, businesses, governmental institutions, and non-profit entities. The company also provides investment and insurance products; low income housing tax credit corporate fund syndication services; and other specialty financing services. As of March 18, 2020, it operated 1,400 banking offices and 2,000 automated teller machines across the South, Midwest and Texas. Regions Financial Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

