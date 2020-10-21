Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Buys 14,300 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group makes up 1.1% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $67,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 495.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $205.87. 51,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,765,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The stock has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.23 and a 200 day moving average of $196.57.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $4.11. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 17.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

