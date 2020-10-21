Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $67.87 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.1% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned about 0.10% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $67,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $44,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 183.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $262.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.62.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.87. 51,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,765,706. The stock has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.39. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 17.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

