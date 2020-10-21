Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $86.25 Million Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the quarter. Alexion Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.4% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned 0.34% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $86,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 312.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,499,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,527,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,079,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,954 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,459,169,000 after buying an additional 1,117,179 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 102.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,963,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,342,000 after buying an additional 995,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $73,136,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ALXN stock traded down $3.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.01. 25,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,635. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.79. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.81.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.