Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Purchases 120,000 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,366,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the quarter. Corteva makes up approximately 1.1% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned about 0.32% of Corteva worth $68,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Corteva by 133.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 35.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTVA has been the topic of several research reports. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.28.

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,677.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $50,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 9,010 shares of company stock valued at $227,172 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CTVA traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $33.13. 44,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,922,828. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.62. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

