Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Purchases 54,100 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 659,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for about 1.2% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $75,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 65,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $748,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,564,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $299,059,000 after purchasing an additional 216,521 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,733,803 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $145,467,000 after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 31.5% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 95,226 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 22,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.76. The company had a trading volume of 52,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,813,800. The company has a market capitalization of $139.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $123.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.62.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,742,570.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,191,950 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.04.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

