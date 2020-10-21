Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Purchases New Stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 153,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,312,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. FMR LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,790,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,007,706,000 after buying an additional 499,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,042,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,787,000 after buying an additional 38,619 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,127,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,648,000 after buying an additional 42,089 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 576.0% during the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,054,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,132,000 after buying an additional 898,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 409,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,829,000 after buying an additional 235,064 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.82.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.66. 4,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,353. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.84 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.27.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 57.28%. The business had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 1,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $53,072.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $55,200.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,735.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,504 shares of company stock valued at $234,250. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

