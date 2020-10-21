Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 121,000 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,444,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121,000 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $58,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $350,740,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 94.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,883,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218,779 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 51.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,055,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164,156 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $83,381,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,172.8% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,348,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,615 shares during the period. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.31.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 21,180,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.65 per share, with a total value of $522,104,649.40. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 51,189,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,929,302. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.13. 1,018,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,117,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.30. The company has a market cap of $209.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.