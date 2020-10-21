Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 370,500 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,284,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,500 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in FOX were worth $35,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in FOX by 1.2% during the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 65,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

NASDAQ:FOXA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.26. 49,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,706,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.32. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.88.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.93%. FOX’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

