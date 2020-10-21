Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 40,900 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 40,900 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $17,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. AXA lifted its stake in Accenture by 3.5% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 563,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,985,000 after purchasing an additional 19,020 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $477,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $380,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 102.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $22,597,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.63. 29,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $230.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.60. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $247.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $690,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,486 shares in the company, valued at $14,388,651.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.59, for a total transaction of $425,899.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,962.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,666 shares of company stock worth $7,039,426 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.58.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

