Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Trims Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 57.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 59,200 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Ulta Beauty worth $9,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,007.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 380.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.07.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,485.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.65. 8,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,762. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $231.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.98. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $304.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.