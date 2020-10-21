FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stake Lessened by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,740 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 11.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.9% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.5% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,427 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,410 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $264,798.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $192,207.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,189.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,190 shares of company stock valued at $22,433,860. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BofA Securities boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $221.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FedEx from $233.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.60.

FDX stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.38. 36,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,095,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.21. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $292.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

