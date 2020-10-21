Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.65. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $31.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

FITB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.35.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

