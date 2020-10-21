Financial Comparison: OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) and First United (NASDAQ:FUNC)

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) and First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares OptimumBank and First United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimumBank -19.55% -16.17% -0.83% First United 15.31% 8.54% 0.71%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for OptimumBank and First United, as reported by MarketBeat.

Risk and Volatility

OptimumBank has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First United has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OptimumBank and First United’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimumBank $5.36 million 1.57 -$1.10 million N/A N/A First United $74.56 million 1.25 $13.13 million N/A N/A

First United has higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of OptimumBank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.0% of First United shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of OptimumBank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of First United shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First United beats OptimumBank on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs. It also provides debit and ATM cards; investment, cash management, and notary and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashier's checks, domestic collections, drive-in tellers, and banking by mail, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, the company engages in holding, managing, and disposing foreclosed real estate. It operates through three banking offices located in Broward County, Florida. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities. It also provides loans, such as commercial loans secured by real estate, commercial equipment, vehicles, or other assets of the borrower; commercial real estate loans for residential and commercial development, agricultural purpose properties, and service industry buildings; residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; residential real estate construction loans; indirect and direct auto loans; and other secured and unsecured lines of credit and term loans. In addition, the company offers various trust services, including personal trust, investment agency accounts, charitable trusts, retirement accounts that consist of IRA roll-overs, 401(k) accounts and defined benefit plans, estate administration, and estate planning services; insurance products; brokerage services; and safe deposit, and night depository facilities. It operates 25 banking offices, 1 call center, and 26 automated teller machines in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties in Maryland; and in Mineral, Berkeley, and Monongalia counties in West Virginia. First United Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Oakland, Maryland.

