Financial Contrast: County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) and Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA)

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) and Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

County Bancorp has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altabancorp has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Altabancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. County Bancorp pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Altabancorp pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. County Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares County Bancorp and Altabancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio County Bancorp $79.72 million 1.54 $16.45 million $2.36 8.22 Altabancorp $134.23 million 3.13 $44.32 million $2.33 9.59

Altabancorp has higher revenue and earnings than County Bancorp. County Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altabancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.8% of County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of Altabancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of County Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of Altabancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares County Bancorp and Altabancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets County Bancorp 8.87% 7.18% 0.81% Altabancorp 32.61% 13.06% 1.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for County Bancorp and Altabancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score County Bancorp 0 3 2 0 2.40 Altabancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

County Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.35%. Given County Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe County Bancorp is more favorable than Altabancorp.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers agricultural loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as conventional term loans, and lines of credit and government guaranteed loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans, including multi-family investment properties and investment retail, office, mini-storage, and warehouse loans; and consumer, personal, and residential real estate loans. In addition, the company provides mobile and Internet banking, remote merchant deposit capture, cash management, safe deposit, direct deposit, notary, night depository, cashier's check, and drive-in teller services, as well as credit, debit, and ATM cards; and crop insurance and milk margin products. It operates full-service branches in Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay, and Stevens Point; and loan production offices in Darlington, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan. County Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate lending comprising acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and mortgage financing; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, debt consolidation loans, and general consumer lending; and SBA loans. The company also offers credit and debit cards; investment securities, such as U.S. Agency issues, mortgage-backed securities, and municipal bonds; and mobile and Internet banking, automatic teller machine, treasury management, remote deposit capture, bill pay, cashier's checks, money orders, and safe deposit services. It serves real estate developers and contractors, small to medium sized businesses, individuals, and professionals and professional firms through 26 retail branches located in Utah and southern Idaho. The company was formerly known as People's Utah Bancorp and changed its name to Altabancorp in July 2020. Altabancorp was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

