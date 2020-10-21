FIO Protocol Trading Up 4.5% This Week (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 21st. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $9.44 million and approximately $8.84 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000826 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000024 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000130 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00041271 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 721,560,329 coins and its circulating supply is 90,017,353 coins. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog . The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

