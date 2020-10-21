First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Choice Bancorp had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 9.47%.

NASDAQ FCBP opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. First Choice Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $165.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.64.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of First Choice Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, small business administration, and consumer loans.

