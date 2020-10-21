First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 6.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

Shares of FMBI opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. First Midwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FMBI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

