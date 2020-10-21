First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 6.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.
Shares of FMBI opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. First Midwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.27.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.
First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile
First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.
