First Midwest Bank Trust Division Decreases Position in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 18.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 8.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,086,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,173,000 after acquiring an additional 156,647 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 16.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 138,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 19,361 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 35.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 113.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 44,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 23,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 9.5% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,733,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,969,000 after acquiring an additional 323,885 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WYND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.46.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $96,639.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 4,500 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.28 per share, with a total value of $122,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WYND opened at $34.14 on Wednesday. Wyndham Destinations has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $53.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average of $28.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.48 and a beta of 1.91.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.41). Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.88 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Wyndham Destinations’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

