First Midwest Bank Trust Division Grows Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $174.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $177.35.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.71.

In related news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

