First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $359,000 Stock Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Port Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 39.0% in the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 350,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,969,000 after buying an additional 98,358 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 12.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth $2,024,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 25.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,898,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROLL. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub lowered RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.25.

In other news, CFO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total value of $2,888,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 6,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.07, for a total value of $908,428.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,262 shares of company stock worth $5,211,628. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $125.64 on Wednesday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $185.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.20.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.