First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $409,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,019 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 53,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 52,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 209,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,918,000 after buying an additional 48,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 119,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.98.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.