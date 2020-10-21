First Midwest Bank Trust Division Invests $408,000 in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,019 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BEN. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $681,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 73,182 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,971 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,012,000 after purchasing an additional 393,627 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,084,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,583 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,176 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

BEN stock opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.16. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $40,011.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.