First Midwest Bank Trust Division Purchases 78 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $178,629,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 59.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,013,000 after purchasing an additional 572,815 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after purchasing an additional 551,799 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 110.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,071,000 after purchasing an additional 470,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 15.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,797,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $545,119,000 after purchasing an additional 240,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.54.

NASDAQ COST opened at $378.31 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $384.87. The company has a market cap of $166.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $353.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total transaction of $419,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,562,912.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,931,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

