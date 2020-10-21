First Midwest Bank Trust Division Purchases New Holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,232 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 133.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 176.5% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 359.4% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 36.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 308.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFG opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average of $24.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.81. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

CFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.96.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

