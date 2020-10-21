First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 2,317 Shares of Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in shares of Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 11.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRSP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Perspecta by 2.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Perspecta by 0.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 102,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Perspecta by 4.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Perspecta by 0.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 317,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Perspecta by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 133,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO John M. Curtis acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,825.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PRSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

PRSP stock opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. Perspecta Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $29.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.31.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Perspecta’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

