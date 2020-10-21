First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 2,560 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,190 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in American Express were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in American Express by 2.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 132,309 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $11,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Express by 25.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,716,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $660,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,432 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in shares of American Express by 10.5% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,001,758 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $85,760,000 after acquiring an additional 95,426 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,308,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 28.1% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BofA Securities cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

AXP opened at $103.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

