First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 437 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Welltower were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Welltower by 18.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Welltower by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Welltower by 10.0% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 31,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Welltower by 12.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WELL opened at $54.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.83. Welltower Inc has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

