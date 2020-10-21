First Midwest Bank Trust Division Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,987 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 84,338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,236 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $504,079,000. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in The Boeing by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 34,302,591 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,287,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,087 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in The Boeing by 282.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 574,648 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $105,333,000 after acquiring an additional 424,429 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 353.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 351,172 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $64,370,000 after acquiring an additional 273,801 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $225.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Finally, 140166 decreased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.82.

In other The Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $167.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.12 and a beta of 1.37. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $375.60.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.