First Midwest Bank Trust Division Takes Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 33.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,961 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 15.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 135,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 17,943 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 13.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 65,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 23.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

NYSE SCHW opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.54.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 31.48%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $2,159,208.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $6,822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

