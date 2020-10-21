First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FBZ) Stock Price Up 0.5%

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FBZ)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.19 and last traded at $11.00. 2,994 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 41,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.63.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.