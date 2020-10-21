First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FCA) Trading Down 1.5%

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FCA) shares dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.48 and last traded at $26.48. Approximately 7,538 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 15,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.89.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.38.

