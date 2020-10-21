First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEX) Trading Down 1.1%

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEX)’s stock price was down 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.83 and last traded at $65.92. Approximately 43,715 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 84,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.68.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.81.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.