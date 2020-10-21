First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Purchased by Reitz Capital Advisors LLC

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 559.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,736 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 39,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,841,000 after acquiring an additional 121,291 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.66.

