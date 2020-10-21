First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd (NYSE:FGB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd (NYSE:FGB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $2.53. The stock had a trading volume of 109,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,715. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96. First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $6.41.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd by 16.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,409 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd by 47.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,173 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 15,610 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd during the first quarter worth $44,000.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

