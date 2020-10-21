Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Raised to $140.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Five9 from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.53.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $144.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.68. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -370.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Five9 has a 1 year low of $51.48 and a 1 year high of $148.96.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $99.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.04 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $436,708.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,910,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $2,647,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,894,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,123 shares of company stock worth $17,186,131. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Five9 by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth $625,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 224.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 454,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,755,000 after acquiring an additional 314,314 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of Five9 by 1.4% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 511,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 30,200.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

