Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.1% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.2% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 21.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

FLO opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.89 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $25.18.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

