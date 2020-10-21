Focusrite Plc (TUNE.L) (LON:TUNE) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,000.00

Focusrite Plc (TUNE.L) (LON:TUNE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and last traded at GBX 980 ($12.80), with a volume of 67111 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 980 ($12.80).

Separately, Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Focusrite Plc (TUNE.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 810 ($10.58) target price for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 841.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 689.05. The company has a market cap of $505.57 million and a P/E ratio of 77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Focusrite Plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for professionals and amateur musicians worldwide. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, and Distribution segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for audio recording musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesisers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

