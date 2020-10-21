Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Now Covered by BofA Securities

Research analysts at BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. BofA Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Forterra in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Forterra from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forterra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of Forterra stock opened at $15.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 2.51. Forterra has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $426.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.00 million. Forterra had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 23.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Forterra will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $128,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $2,566,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forterra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Forterra by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Forterra by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forterra by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forterra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

