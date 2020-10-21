Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR) Trading 0.8% Higher

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR) shares traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.02 and last traded at $17.81. 2,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 21,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.67.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLBR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 1,355.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 18,876 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 38.8% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 111,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 31,244 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 38.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,731 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.