Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Trading Down 0.9%

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)’s stock price dropped 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.33 and last traded at $19.33. Approximately 2,840 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 40,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.51.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth about $16,254,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 184,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 22,405 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,146,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the third quarter worth about $72,000.

