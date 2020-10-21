Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FCX opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.27. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.02 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCX. Citigroup downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $17.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

