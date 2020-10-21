Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Arrow Investment Advisors LLC

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,162 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 10,244 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for approximately 0.3% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,397,605 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,855,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,623 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,587,723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $458,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,287 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,224,564 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $303,417,000 after buying an additional 3,576,327 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,163,448 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $129,161,000 after buying an additional 4,232,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $105,502,000 after buying an additional 4,427,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $17.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,411,355. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.42 and a beta of 2.31. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.