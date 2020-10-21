FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($6.64) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($6.63). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.98) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ALNY. Bank of America decreased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.25. The company had a trading volume of 929 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,441. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $167.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.23.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.26. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.40% and a negative net margin of 245.14%. The company had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.83) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 102.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 206.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after buying an additional 14,054 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, President Barry E. Greene sold 44,530 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $5,487,431.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 65,412 shares in the company, valued at $8,060,720.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 971 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,266 shares of company stock worth $10,355,931. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

